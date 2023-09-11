Connecticut High School Football Live Streams in New Haven County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in New Haven County, Connecticut this week. Information on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
New Haven County, Connecticut High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Rocky Hill High School at OH Platt High School
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET on September 11
- Location: Meriden, CT
- Conference: Central Connecticut
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
Shelton High School at Cheshire High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Cheshire, CT
- Conference: Southern Connecticut
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jonathan Law High School at West Haven High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: West Haven, CT
- Conference: Southern Connecticut
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Branford High School at Amity Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Woodbridge, CT
- Conference: Southern Connecticut
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guilford High School at Foran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Milford, CT
- Conference: Southern Connecticut
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Brookfield High School at Pomperaug High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Southbury, CT
- Conference: South West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Oxford, CT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tolland High School at OH Platt High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Meriden, CT
- Conference: Central Connecticut
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holy Cross High School at Naugatuck High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Naugatuck, CT
- Conference: Naugatuck Valley League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crosby High School at Derby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Derby, CT
- Conference: Naugatuck Valley League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Killingly High School at Notre Dame-West Haven High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: West Haven, CT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kennedy High School at The Gilbert School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Winsted, CT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
North Haven High School at Mark T Sheehan High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 16
- Location: Wallingford, CT
- Conference: Southern Connecticut
- How to Stream: Watch Here
