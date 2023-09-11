Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in New Haven County, Connecticut this week. Information on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

New Haven County, Connecticut High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Rocky Hill High School at OH Platt High School

Game Time: 3:45 PM ET on September 11

Central Connecticut How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

Shelton High School at Cheshire High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 14

Southern Connecticut How to Stream: Watch Here

Jonathan Law High School at West Haven High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 14

Southern Connecticut How to Stream: Watch Here

Branford High School at Amity Regional High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 14

Southern Connecticut How to Stream: Watch Here

Guilford High School at Foran High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14

Southern Connecticut How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Brookfield High School at Pomperaug High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on September 15

South West How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Oxford High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 15

Oxford, CT How to Stream: Watch Here

Tolland High School at OH Platt High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 15

Central Connecticut How to Stream: Watch Here

Holy Cross High School at Naugatuck High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Naugatuck Valley League How to Stream: Watch Here

Crosby High School at Derby High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Naugatuck Valley League How to Stream: Watch Here

Killingly High School at Notre Dame-West Haven High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

West Haven, CT How to Stream: Watch Here

Kennedy High School at The Gilbert School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Winsted, CT How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

North Haven High School at Mark T Sheehan High School