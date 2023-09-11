In the Round of 32 of the WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 on Monday, Katarina Zavatska (ranked No. 188) meets Noma Noha Akugue (No. 165).

With -120 odds, Zavatska is the favorite against Noha Akugue (-105) in this match.

Noma Noha Akugue vs. Katarina Zavatska Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023

The WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 11

Monday, September 11 Venue: Centrul National de Tenis

Centrul National de Tenis Location: Bucharest, Romania

Bucharest, Romania Court Surface: Clay

Noma Noha Akugue vs. Katarina Zavatska Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Katarina Zavatska has a 54.5% chance to win.

Noma Noha Akugue Katarina Zavatska -105 Odds to Win Match -120 51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 53 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47

Noma Noha Akugue vs. Katarina Zavatska Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round of the US Open on August 23, 2023 (her most recent match), Noha Akugue was dropped by Irina Bara 2-6, 4-6.

In the US Open (her previous tournament), Zavatska was taken down in the qualifying round by No. 126-ranked Anna Bondar, 6-7, 4-6.

Through 14 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Noha Akugue has played 21.9 games per match and won 47.2% of them.

On clay, Noha Akugue has played eight matches over the past 12 months, totaling 24.5 games per match while winning 49.0% of games.

Zavatska is averaging 21.8 games per match through her 13 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 46.8% of those games.

On clay courts, Zavatska has played one match and averaged 17.0 games per match and 8.5 games per set.

This is the first time that Noha Akugue and Zavatska have played in the last five years.

