No. 126-ranked Panna Udvardy will take on No. 48 Tatjana Maria in the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Monday, September 11.

With -650 odds, Maria is the favorite against Udvardy (+400) for this matchup.

Panna Udvardy vs. Tatjana Maria Match Information

Panna Udvardy vs. Tatjana Maria Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tatjana Maria has an 86.7% chance to win.

Panna Udvardy Tatjana Maria +400 Odds to Win Match -650 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +650 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 13.3% 37 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63

Today's WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Panna Udvardy vs. Tatjana Maria Trends and Insights

Udvardy lost 6-3, 2-6, 4-6 against Ajla Tomljanovic in the Round of 128 of the US Open (her last match).

Maria last played on August 29, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the US Open and was taken down 2-6, 1-6 by No. 37-ranked Petra Martic.

Udvardy has played 15 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 20.9 games per match.

In her six matches on hard courts over the past year, Udvardy has played an average of 19.3 games.

In her 47 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Maria is averaging 20.4 games per match and winning 52.2% of those games.

In 28 matches on hard courts in the past year, Maria has averaged 19.0 games per match and 8.7 games per set, winning 53.4% of those games.

This is the first time that Udvardy and Maria have played in the last five years.

