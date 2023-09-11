On Monday, Rafael Devers (.432 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers has 141 hits, which leads Boston hitters this season, while batting .270 with 63 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 49th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 41st and he is 19th in slugging.

Devers has picked up a hit in 86 of 135 games this year, with multiple hits 43 times.

He has homered in 18.5% of his games this season, and 5% of his chances at the plate.

Devers has had an RBI in 57 games this year (42.2%), including 22 multi-RBI outings (16.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 62 games this year, with multiple runs 19 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 66 .275 AVG .264 .350 OBP .333 .468 SLG .535 29 XBH 34 11 HR 18 45 RBI 48 45/26 K/BB 68/24 1 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings