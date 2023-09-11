Randall Cobb Week 1 Preview vs. the Bills
Randall Cobb will be running routes against the 15th-ranked passing defense in the league last season when his New York Jets take on the Buffalo Bills in their season opener, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.
Cobb's stat line last year featured 34 catches for 417 yards and one TD, averaging 32.1 yards per game on 50 targets.
Cobb vs. the Bills
- Cobb vs the Bills (since 2021): No games
- Versus Buffalo last season, eight players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.
- The Bills allowed 19 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.
- Against Buffalo last year, two players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.
- The Bills surrendered 214.6 passing yards per game to be the NFL's 15th-ranked defense against the pass last year.
- The Bills' defense was ranked ninth in the NFL at 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game last season.
Randall Cobb Receiving Props vs. the Bills
- Receiving Yards: 18.5 (0)
Cobb Receiving Insights
- Cobb went over on receiving yards prop bets in six of his 12 games (50.0%) a season ago.
- With 417 receiving yards on 50 targets last year, he was 41st in the NFL (8.3 yards per target).
- In one of 13 games last season, Cobb had a receiving touchdown. But he had no games with multiple receiving TDs.
Cobb's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Vikings
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bears
|9/18/2022
|Week 2
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Buccaneers
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Patriots
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Giants
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|13 TAR / 7 REC / 99 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jets
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Titans
|11/17/2022
|Week 11
|6 TAR / 6 REC / 73 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Eagles
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|4 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bears
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|4 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Rams
|12/19/2022
|Week 15
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Dolphins
|12/25/2022
|Week 16
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Vikings
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Lions
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
