Nao Hibino (No. 81) will take on Rebecca Marino (No. 129) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Monday, September 11.

Hibino is favored (-135) in this match, compared to the underdog Marino, who is +105.

Rebecca Marino vs. Nao Hibino Match Information

Rebecca Marino vs. Nao Hibino Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Nao Hibino has a 57.4% chance to win.

Rebecca Marino Nao Hibino +105 Odds to Win Match -135 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 47.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.8

Today's WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Rebecca Marino vs. Nao Hibino Trends and Insights

Marino is coming off a defeat to Patricia Maria Tig, 6-7, 6-7, in the Round of 128 at the US Open.

Hibino most recently played on August 23, 2023 in the qualifying round of the US Open and was defeated 6-7, 3-6 by No. 225-ranked Louisa Chirico.

Through 44 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Marino has played 23.1 games per match and won 47.9% of them.

On hard courts, Marino has played 32 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.3 games per match while winning 48.9% of games.

In her 44 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Hibino is averaging 21.5 games per match while winning 52.8% of those games.

Hibino is averaging 21.9 games per match and 9.3 games per set through 33 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Marino and Hibino have not played each other since 2015.

