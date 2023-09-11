You can see player prop bet odds for Rafael Devers, Gleyber Torres and other players on the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees ahead of their matchup at 7:10 PM ET on Monday at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Kutter Crawford Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Crawford Stats

Kutter Crawford (6-7) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 20th start of the season.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Crawford has made 10 starts of five or more innings in 19 chances this season, and averages 4 frames when he pitches.

He has made 27 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Sep. 5 3.2 3 5 5 5 4 vs. Astros Aug. 30 2.2 7 6 6 1 1 vs. Dodgers Aug. 25 5.0 4 2 2 7 1 at Yankees Aug. 19 6.0 1 1 1 5 2 vs. Tigers Aug. 13 4.2 3 2 2 2 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Devers Stats

Devers has 141 hits with 34 doubles, 29 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 93 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .270/.342/.501 so far this year.

Devers has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .333 with three doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Sep. 10 1-for-4 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 9 4-for-6 2 0 1 5 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Rays Sep. 5 2-for-6 0 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 142 hits with 28 doubles, 23 home runs, 47 walks and 94 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .285/.355/.480 slash line so far this year.

Turner takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .318 with a double, a home run and five RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Sep. 10 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 9 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Rays Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 5 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torres Stats

Torres has 23 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 56 walks and 62 RBI (142 total hits). He's also swiped 13 bases.

He's slashed .269/.339/.462 so far this season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Sep. 10 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 7 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 6 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 81 hits with 12 doubles, 31 home runs and 70 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .261/.394/.600 on the year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Sep. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 8 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 6 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

