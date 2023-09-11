Monday's game between the Boston Red Sox (73-70) and the New York Yankees (71-72) at Fenway Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Red Sox taking home the win. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on September 11.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (6-7) to the mound, while Clarke Schmidt (9-8) will answer the bell for the Yankees.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Red Sox have been favorites in 63 games this season and won 33 (52.4%) of those contests.

Boston has entered 38 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 20-18 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 718 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule