Reese McGuire vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Reese McGuire and his .387 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (65 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees and Clarke Schmidt on September 11 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Reese McGuire At The Plate
- McGuire has 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .277.
- McGuire has gotten at least one hit in 52.5% of his games this season (31 of 59), with multiple hits 11 times (18.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 59 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- McGuire has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (22.0%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (5.1%).
- In 18.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.1%).
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|29
|.325
|AVG
|.224
|.349
|OBP
|.294
|.446
|SLG
|.316
|9
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|7
|20/2
|K/BB
|27/8
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (175 total, 1.2 per game).
- Schmidt aims for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Yankees, his 29th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.54 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 4.54 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 29 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .264 to opposing hitters.
