In the San Diego Open Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup of No. 32-ranked Elise Mertens against No. 36 Sloane Stephens.

In this Round of 32 matchup versus Stephens (+100), Mertens is favored with -125 odds.

Sloane Stephens vs. Elise Mertens Match Information

Tournament: The San Diego Open

The San Diego Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 11

Monday, September 11 Venue: Barnes Tennis Center

Barnes Tennis Center Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Court Surface: Hard

Sloane Stephens vs. Elise Mertens Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elise Mertens has a 55.6% chance to win.

Sloane Stephens Elise Mertens +100 Odds to Win Match -125 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 47.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.4

Sloane Stephens vs. Elise Mertens Trends and Insights

Stephens last competed on August 28, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the US Open, and the matchup ended in a 2-6, 7-5, 4-6 loss to No. 19-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia .

Mertens is coming off a 6-3, 3-6, 0-6 defeat at the hands of No. 6-ranked Coco Gauff in the Round of 32 at the US Open.

Stephens has played 43 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 21.1 games per match.

Through 28 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Stephens has played 20.5 games per match and won 48.9% of them.

Mertens is averaging 21.3 games per match in her 47 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 54.6% of those games.

Mertens has averaged 20.7 games per match and 8.7 games per set through 35 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 54.8% of those games.

Stephens and Mertens have not matched up against each other since 2015.

