On Monday, Sofia Kenin (No. 101 in the world) faces Veronika Kudermetova (No. 16) in the Round of 32 of the San Diego Open.

With -135 odds, Kudermetova is the favorite against Kenin (+105) for this matchup.

Sofia Kenin vs. Veronika Kudermetova Match Information

Tournament: The San Diego Open

The San Diego Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 11

Monday, September 11 Venue: Barnes Tennis Center

Barnes Tennis Center Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Court Surface: Hard

Sofia Kenin vs. Veronika Kudermetova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Veronika Kudermetova has a 57.4% chance to win.

Sofia Kenin Veronika Kudermetova +105 Odds to Win Match -135 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 48.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.4

Sofia Kenin vs. Veronika Kudermetova Trends and Insights

Kenin was defeated 6-2, 4-6, 4-6 versus Daria Kasatkina in the Round of 64 of the US Open (her most recent match).

In the US Open (her previous tournament), Kudermetova was defeated in the Round of 128 by No. 73-ranked Bernarda Pera, 5-7, 4-6.

Kenin has played 34 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 21.1 games per match.

In her 20 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Kenin has played an average of 21.5 games.

Kudermetova has played 53 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 21.2 games per match and winning 52.3% of those games.

On hard courts, Kudermetova has played 30 matches and averaged 20.9 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

On February 15, 2023, Kenin and Kudermetova met in the Qatar TotalEnergies Open Round of 16. Kudermetova secured the win 6-2, 7-5.

In two sets between Kudermetova and Kenin, Kudermetova has yet to drop any of them.

Kudermetova has won 13 games (65.0% win rate) against Kenin, who has secured seven games.

Kudermetova and Kenin have faced off one time, and they have averaged 20.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

