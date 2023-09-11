Trevor Story vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox and Trevor Story, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Trevor Story? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Trevor Story At The Plate
- Story is hitting .183 with eight doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Story has gotten at least one hit in 42.3% of his games this season (11 of 26), with multiple hits five times (19.2%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 26 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Story has driven home a run in four games this season (15.4%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games.
- In six of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|.250
|AVG
|.115
|.278
|OBP
|.164
|.404
|SLG
|.173
|6
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|3
|18/2
|K/BB
|21/3
|5
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 175 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Schmidt (9-8 with a 4.54 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Yankees, his 29th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.54, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 29 games this season. Opponents have a .264 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.