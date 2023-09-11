Triston Casas vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Triston Casas (.590 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Orioles.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas has 109 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .365.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 72nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 21st and he is 23rd in slugging.
- Casas has picked up a hit in 60.6% of his 127 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.0% of those games.
- Looking at the 127 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 23 of them (18.1%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Casas has had an RBI in 40 games this year (31.5%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (15.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 55 games this year (43.3%), including 10 multi-run games (7.9%).
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|64
|.273
|AVG
|.252
|.398
|OBP
|.332
|.500
|SLG
|.486
|23
|XBH
|23
|10
|HR
|14
|31
|RBI
|33
|54/42
|K/BB
|68/25
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (175 total, 1.2 per game).
- Schmidt will try to earn his 10th win when he makes the start for the Yankees, his 29th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.54 ERA and 139 strikeouts through 140 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 29 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.54, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .264 against him.
