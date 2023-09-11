In the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring No. 138-ranked Jil Teichmann against No. 39 Xinyu Wang.

Wang has -250 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 16 versus Teichmann (+190).

Xinyu Wang vs. Jil Teichmann Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

Round: Round of 32

Date: Monday, September 11

Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center

Location: Osaka, Japan

Court Surface: Hard

Xinyu Wang vs. Jil Teichmann Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Xinyu Wang has a 71.4% chance to win.

Xinyu Wang Jil Teichmann -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +700 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 57 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43

Today's WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Xinyu Wang vs. Jil Teichmann Trends and Insights

In her last tournament, the US Open, Wang was eliminated by No. 10-ranked Karolina Muchova, 3-6, 7-5, 1-6, in the Round of 16.

Teichmann most recently played on August 22, 2023 in the qualifying round of the US Open and was taken down 3-6, 1-6 by No. 178-ranked Petra Marcinko.

In her 47 matches over the past year across all court types, Wang has played an average of 22.2 games.

Through 36 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Wang has played 23.1 games per match and won 51.7% of them.

In her 38 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Teichmann is averaging 22.4 games per match and winning 48.2% of those games.

Teichmann is averaging 21.5 games per match and 9.5 games per set through 23 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Wang and Teichmann have not competed against each other.

