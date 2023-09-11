Monday's game between the Boston Red Sox (73-70) and New York Yankees (71-72) going head to head at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on September 11.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Kutter Crawford (6-7, 4.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Clarke Schmidt (9-8, 4.54 ERA).

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Yankees vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Yankees have a perfect record of 3-0.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, New York and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Yankees have won in 21, or 42%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, New York has won 13 of 32 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (602 total), New York is the 23rd-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Yankees have the 10th-best ERA (4.00) in the majors this season.

Yankees Schedule