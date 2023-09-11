Clarke Schmidt gets the nod on the mound for the New York Yankees against Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 203 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Fueled by 399 extra-base hits, New York ranks 20th in MLB with a .399 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .225 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York ranks 23rd in the majors with 602 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.

The Yankees rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

New York has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.00 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.235 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees' Schmidt (9-8) will make his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

He has started 28 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Schmidt has made 19 starts of five or more innings in 28 chances this season, and averages 4.8 frames when he pitches.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 29 chances this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 9/6/2023 Tigers W 4-3 Home Clarke Schmidt Matt Manning 9/7/2023 Tigers L 10-3 Home Carlos Rodón Eduardo Rodríguez 9/8/2023 Brewers L 8-2 Home Luis Severino Colin Rea 9/9/2023 Brewers L 9-2 Home Michael King Wade Miley 9/10/2023 Brewers W 4-3 Home Gerrit Cole Corbin Burnes 9/11/2023 Red Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt Kutter Crawford 9/12/2023 Red Sox - Away Carlos Rodón Nick Pivetta 9/13/2023 Red Sox - Away Luis Severino Tanner Houck 9/14/2023 Red Sox - Away Michael King Chris Sale 9/15/2023 Pirates - Away Gerrit Cole Johan Oviedo 9/16/2023 Pirates - Away Clarke Schmidt -

