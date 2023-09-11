Yankees vs. Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 11
Clarke Schmidt's New York Yankees (71-72) face the Boston Red Sox (73-70) on Monday at Fenway Park ( 7:10 PM ET) as he attempts to pick up his 10th victory of the season.
The Red Sox will call on Kutter Crawford (6-7) against the Yankees and Schmidt (9-8).
Yankees vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Probable Pitchers: Crawford - BOS (6-7, 4.28 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (9-8, 4.54 ERA)
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt
- The Yankees will send Schmidt (9-8) out for his 29th start of the season as he goes for his 10th victory. He is 9-8 with a 4.54 ERA and 139 strikeouts through 140 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.54, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 29 games this season. Opposing batters have a .264 batting average against him.
- Schmidt has collected five quality starts this season.
- Schmidt has put together 19 starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.
- In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Clarke Schmidt vs. Red Sox
- He will take the mound against a Red Sox offense that ranks third in the league with 1302 total hits (on a .264 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .437 (sixth in the league) with 169 total home runs (15th in MLB play).
- In 15 2/3 innings over three appearances against the Red Sox this season, Schmidt has a 2.87 ERA and a 1.149 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .220.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford
- The Red Sox will send Crawford (6-7) to the mound for his 20th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed three hits in 3 2/3 innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.28, a 3.57 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.155 in 27 games this season.
- He has two quality starts in 19 chances this season.
- In 19 starts, Crawford has pitched through or past the fifth inning 10 times. He has a season average of four frames per outing.
- He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 27 chances this season.
Kutter Crawford vs. Yankees
- The Yankees rank 23rd in MLB with 602 runs scored this season. They have a .225 batting average this campaign with 203 home runs (fifth in the league).
- The right-hander has allowed the Yankees to go 1-for-19 with a home run and an RBI in six innings this season.
