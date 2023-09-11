On Monday, Ylena In-Albon (No. 160 in the world) faces Astra Sharma (No. 216) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023.

Sharma has -165 odds to take home a win against In-Albon (+130).

Ylena In-Albon vs. Astra Sharma Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023

The WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 11

Monday, September 11 Venue: Centrul National de Tenis

Centrul National de Tenis Location: Bucharest, Romania

Bucharest, Romania Court Surface: Clay

Ylena In-Albon vs. Astra Sharma Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Astra Sharma has a 62.3% chance to win.

Ylena In-Albon Astra Sharma +130 Odds to Win Match -165 43.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3% 44 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56

Ylena In-Albon vs. Astra Sharma Trends and Insights

In-Albon last competed on August 22, 2023 in the qualifying round of the US Open, and the match ended in a 2-6, 1-6 loss to No. 103-ranked Lucrezia Stefanini .

Sharma most recently played on August 22, 2023 in the qualifying round of the US Open and was defeated 6-4, 6-7, 1-6 Marina Melnikova.

Through 13 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), In-Albon has played 19.7 games per match and won 44.9% of them.

In her eight matches on clay over the past 12 months, In-Albon has played an average of 20.8 games.

Sharma has averaged 19.8 games per match in her 15 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 55.9% of the games.

In five matches on clay courts in the past year, Sharma has averaged 19.8 games per match and 8.3 games per set, winning 59.6% of the games.

In-Albon and Sharma have not matched up against each other since 2015.

