The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge (.469 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Nick Pivetta TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +160) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge is hitting .261 with 12 doubles, 31 home runs and 70 walks.

Judge has reached base via a hit in 54 games this season (of 89 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

In 28.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 8.1% of his trips to the dish.

Judge has driven home a run in 33 games this year (37.1%), including more than one RBI in 16.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored at least once 50 times this season (56.2%), including 14 games with multiple runs (15.7%).

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 42 .224 AVG .303 .353 OBP .440 .503 SLG .710 18 XBH 25 14 HR 17 29 RBI 29 57/34 K/BB 52/36 1 SB 2

