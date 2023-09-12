The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Randy Vasquez and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

  • Verdugo has 36 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 42 walks while batting .275.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 68th in the league in slugging.
  • In 68.0% of his 125 games this season, Verdugo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 38 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 10.4% of his games in 2023 (13 of 125), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 30.4% of his games this season, Verdugo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 61 games this year (48.8%), including 14 multi-run games (11.2%).

Other Red Sox Players vs the Yankees

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
65 GP 60
.288 AVG .261
.348 OBP .322
.473 SLG .416
32 XBH 22
7 HR 6
28 RBI 26
38/21 K/BB 41/21
2 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Yankees have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (175 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Vasquez gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.36 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when the right-hander threw 2 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.36, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .186 against him.
