Arianne Hartono vs. Misaki Doi: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023
In the Round of 32 of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Tuesday, Arianne Hartono (ranked No. 191) meets Misaki Doi (No. 329).
In this Round of 32 matchup versus Doi (+135), Hartono is favored to win with -175 odds.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Arianne Hartono vs. Misaki Doi Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, September 12
- Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Arianne Hartono vs. Misaki Doi Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Arianne Hartono has a 63.6% chance to win.
|Arianne Hartono
|Misaki Doi
|-175
|Odds to Win Match
|+135
|+4000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+3300
|63.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|42.6%
|2.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.9%
|55.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44.5
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Tuesday's WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions
Arianne Hartono vs. Misaki Doi Trends and Insights
- By beating No. 191-ranked Despina Papamichail 6-1, 7-5 on Saturday, Hartono advanced to the Round of 32.
- Doi is coming off a 2-6, 4-6 loss to No. 36-ranked Qinwen Zheng in the Round of 32 at the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2022.
- Hartono has played 22.5 games per match in her 13 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).
- Hartono has played 21.8 games per match in her 11 matches on hard courts over the past year.
- In the past year, Doi has played four total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 44.4% of the games. She averages 20.3 games per match and 10.1 games per set.
- Doi has played four matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 20.3 games per match and 10.1 games per set while winning 44.4% of games.
- This is the first time that Hartono and Doi have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.