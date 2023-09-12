In the Round of 32 of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Tuesday, Arianne Hartono (ranked No. 191) meets Misaki Doi (No. 329).

In this Round of 32 matchup versus Doi (+135), Hartono is favored to win with -175 odds.

Arianne Hartono vs. Misaki Doi Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 12

Tuesday, September 12 Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center

Utsubo Tennis Center Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Arianne Hartono vs. Misaki Doi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Arianne Hartono has a 63.6% chance to win.

Arianne Hartono Misaki Doi -175 Odds to Win Match +135 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 55.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.5

Tuesday's WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Arianne Hartono vs. Misaki Doi Trends and Insights

By beating No. 191-ranked Despina Papamichail 6-1, 7-5 on Saturday, Hartono advanced to the Round of 32.

Doi is coming off a 2-6, 4-6 loss to No. 36-ranked Qinwen Zheng in the Round of 32 at the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2022.

Hartono has played 22.5 games per match in her 13 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

Hartono has played 21.8 games per match in her 11 matches on hard courts over the past year.

In the past year, Doi has played four total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 44.4% of the games. She averages 20.3 games per match and 10.1 games per set.

Doi has played four matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 20.3 games per match and 10.1 games per set while winning 44.4% of games.

This is the first time that Hartono and Doi have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

