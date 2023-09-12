No. 20-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia will face No. 74 Leylah Annie Fernandez in the San Diego Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, September 12.

Fernandez carries -125 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 16 over Haddad Maia (+100).

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Match Information

Tournament: The San Diego Open

The San Diego Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 12

Tuesday, September 12 Venue: Barnes Tennis Center

Barnes Tennis Center Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Court Surface: Hard

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Leylah Annie Fernandez has a 55.6% chance to win.

Beatriz Haddad Maia Leylah Annie Fernandez +100 Odds to Win Match -125 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +1800 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.3% 48.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.5

Tuesday's San Diego Open Previews & Predictions

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Trends and Insights

Haddad Maia lost 6-7, 5-7 versus Taylor Townsend in the Round of 64 of the US Open (her most recent match).

In her most recent match in the Round of 128 of the US Open, Fernandez lost 6-7, 7-5, 4-6 against Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Haddad Maia has played 22.9 games per match in her 50 matches over the past year (across all court types).

In her 29 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Haddad Maia has played an average of 23.8 games.

In her 43 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Fernandez is averaging 21.2 games per match while winning 52.0% of those games.

Fernandez is averaging 20.1 games per match and 9.3 games per set through 31 matches on hard courts in the past year.

When competing against Haddad Maia, Fernandez has put up a 2-1 record. They last met in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open, on August 9, 2023, which was a 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 victory for Fernandez.

Fernandez has won four sets against Haddad Maia (good for a 57.1% win percentage), compared to Haddad Maia's three.

Fernandez has the advantage in 70 total games against Haddad Maia, claiming 37 of them.

In three head-to-head matches, Haddad Maia and Fernandez are averaging 23.3 games and 2.3 sets per match.

