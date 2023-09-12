In the Round of 32 of the WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 on Tuesday, Darja Semenistaja (ranked No. 143) meets Berfu Cengiz (No. 228).

Compared to the underdog Cengiz (+240), Semenistaja is the favorite (-350) to advance to the Round of 16.

Darja Semenistaja vs. Berfu Cengiz Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023

The WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 12

Tuesday, September 12 Venue: Centrul National de Tenis

Centrul National de Tenis Location: Bucharest, Romania

Bucharest, Romania Court Surface: Clay

Darja Semenistaja vs. Berfu Cengiz Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Darja Semenistaja has a 77.8% chance to win.

Darja Semenistaja Berfu Cengiz -350 Odds to Win Match +240 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 53.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.2

Darja Semenistaja vs. Berfu Cengiz Trends and Insights

Semenistaja is coming off a loss to No. 112-ranked Kimberly Birrell, 3-6, 4-6, in the qualifying round at the US Open.

Cengiz last played on July 22, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Hamburg and was defeated 1-6, 5-7 by No. 169-ranked Kaja Juvan.

Semenistaja has played six matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 16.8 games per match.

Semenistaja has played one match on clay over the past 12 months, and 14.0 games per match.

Cengiz has averaged 26.7 games per match in her three matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 46.2% of the games.

Cengiz has averaged 26.7 games per match and 10.0 games per set through three matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Semenistaja and Cengiz have not competed against each other.

