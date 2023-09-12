On Tuesday, DJ LeMahieu (hitting .184 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Pivetta. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu has 19 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 51 walks while hitting .237.

LeMahieu has gotten at least one hit in 66.9% of his games this season (81 of 121), with at least two hits 20 times (16.5%).

Looking at the 121 games he has played this year, he's homered in 14 of them (11.6%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 26.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 5.8% of his games.

In 33.1% of his games this season (40 of 121), he has scored, and in five of those games (4.1%) he has scored more than once.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 57 .243 AVG .231 .337 OBP .301 .407 SLG .377 20 XBH 16 8 HR 7 24 RBI 15 58/29 K/BB 50/22 0 SB 0

