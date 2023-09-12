DJ LeMahieu vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, DJ LeMahieu (hitting .184 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Pivetta. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu has 19 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 51 walks while hitting .237.
- LeMahieu has gotten at least one hit in 66.9% of his games this season (81 of 121), with at least two hits 20 times (16.5%).
- Looking at the 121 games he has played this year, he's homered in 14 of them (11.6%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 26.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 5.8% of his games.
- In 33.1% of his games this season (40 of 121), he has scored, and in five of those games (4.1%) he has scored more than once.
Other Yankees Players vs the Red Sox
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|57
|.243
|AVG
|.231
|.337
|OBP
|.301
|.407
|SLG
|.377
|20
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|15
|58/29
|K/BB
|50/22
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.62).
- The Red Sox surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (192 total, 1.3 per game).
- Pivetta will try to secure his 10th win when he gets the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.54 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty went 4 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.54, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 34 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .218 batting average against him.
