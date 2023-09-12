In the Round of 32 of the San Diego Open on Tuesday, Ekaterina Alexandrova (ranked No. 19) meets Jelena Ostapenko (No. 16).

In this Round of 32 match, Ostapenko is favored (-125) against Alexandrova (+100) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Jelena Ostapenko Match Information

Tournament: The San Diego Open

The San Diego Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 12

Tuesday, September 12 Venue: Barnes Tennis Center

Barnes Tennis Center Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Jelena Ostapenko Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jelena Ostapenko has a 55.6% chance to win.

Ekaterina Alexandrova Jelena Ostapenko +100 Odds to Win Match -125 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +900 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 10.0% 49.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tuesday's San Diego Open Previews & Predictions

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Jelena Ostapenko Trends and Insights

Alexandrova is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 9-ranked Marketa Vondrousova, 2-6, 1-6, in the Round of 32 at the US Open.

In her last match on September 5, 2023, Ostapenko was defeated 0-6, 2-6 against Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals of the US Open.

Alexandrova has played 21.2 games per match in her 56 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Alexandrova has played 32 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 21.2 games per match.

In the past 12 months, Ostapenko has played 57 total matches (across all court types), winning 54.0% of the games. She averages 22.8 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

Ostapenko has averaged 23.0 games per match and 9.4 games per set in 36 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 52.2% of those games.

In head-to-head matches, Alexandrova has two wins, while Ostapenko has one. In their last matchup on September 25, 2022, Alexandrova was victorious 7-6, 6-0.

In terms of sets, Alexandrova has secured five versus Ostapenko (62.5%), while Ostapenko has claimed three.

Alexandrova and Ostapenko have competed in 79 total games, and Alexandrova has won more often, securing 46 of them.

In three head-to-head matches, Alexandrova and Ostapenko are averaging 26.3 games and 2.7 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.