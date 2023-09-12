Giancarlo Stanton vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Giancarlo Stanton and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 1:35 PM ET.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is batting .200 with 11 doubles, 23 home runs and 36 walks.
- In 54.4% of his 90 games this season, Stanton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 90 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 22 of them (24.4%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Stanton has picked up an RBI in 35.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this season (38.9%), including multiple runs in six games.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|43
|.196
|AVG
|.204
|.279
|OBP
|.285
|.442
|SLG
|.443
|16
|XBH
|18
|12
|HR
|11
|29
|RBI
|28
|49/18
|K/BB
|55/18
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 192 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Pivetta (9-8) is trying for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.54 ERA in 117 2/3 innings pitched, with 150 strikeouts.
- In 34 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.54, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .218 against him.
