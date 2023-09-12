The New York Giants right now have +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +2000

+2000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

New York Betting Insights

New York covered 13 times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Giants games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

New York compiled 333.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 18th in the . On the other side of the ball, it ranked 25th, allowing 358.2 yards per game.

The Giants went 5-3-1 at home last year and 4-4 away from home.

New York had a 3-2 record as the favored team, and posted a 6-5-1 record as underdogs.

The Giants won just once in the NFC East (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the NFC overall.

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones had 15 TD passes and five interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 67.2% of his throws for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game).

Also, Jones rushed for 708 yards and seven TDs.

On the ground, Saquon Barkley scored 10 touchdowns and picked up 1,312 yards (82.0 per game).

In addition, Barkley had 57 receptions for 338 yards and zero touchdowns.

Parris Campbell had 63 catches for 623 yards (36.6 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games a season ago with the Colts.

In the passing game, Darius Slayton scored two TDs, catching 46 balls for 724 yards (55.7 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, Bobby Okereke registered 149 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 17 games with the Colts last year.

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys L 40-0 +1000 2 September 17 @ Cardinals - +50000 3 September 21 @ 49ers - +700 4 October 2 Seahawks - +6600 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +1800 6 October 15 @ Bills - +1000 7 October 22 Commanders - +10000 8 October 29 Jets - +2500 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1000 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +10000 12 November 26 Patriots - +6600 BYE - - - - 14 December 11 Packers - +4000 15 December 17 @ Saints - +3000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +700 17 December 31 Rams - +6600 18 January 7 Eagles - +700

