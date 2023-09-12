Himeno Sakatsume (No. 184 ranking) will face Alexandra Eala (No. 195) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Tuesday, September 12.

With -120 odds, Sakatsume is the favorite against Eala (-105) in this match.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Himeno Sakatsume vs. Alexandra Eala Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 12

Tuesday, September 12 Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center

Utsubo Tennis Center Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Himeno Sakatsume vs. Alexandra Eala Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Himeno Sakatsume has a 54.5% chance to win.

Himeno Sakatsume Alexandra Eala -120 Odds to Win Match -105 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 51.2% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 53 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tuesday's WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Himeno Sakatsume vs. Alexandra Eala Trends and Insights

Sakatsume is looking to stay on track after a 6-3, 5-7, 6-0 win over No. 226-ranked Eudice Wong Chong in Saturday's qualifying round.

Eala is coming off a 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 victory over No. 297-ranked Sohyun Park in the qualifying round on Saturday.

Sakatsume has played seven matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 22.1 games per match.

On hard courts, Sakatsume has played five matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.2 games per match while winning 55.7% of games.

Eala has averaged 20.3 games per match through her six matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 44.3% of the games.

Eala has played five matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 21.6 games per match and 9.8 games per set while winning 48.1% of games.

This is the first time that Sakatsume and Eala have played in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.