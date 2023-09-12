On Tuesday, Camilla Rosatello (No. 279 in the world) faces Irina Bara (No. 185) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023.

In this Round of 32 match, Bara is the favorite (-155) versus Rosatello (+120) .

Irina Bara vs. Camilla Rosatello Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023

The WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 12

Tuesday, September 12 Venue: Centrul National de Tenis

Centrul National de Tenis Location: Bucharest, Romania

Bucharest, Romania Court Surface: Clay

Irina Bara vs. Camilla Rosatello Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Irina Bara has a 60.8% chance to win.

Irina Bara Camilla Rosatello -155 Odds to Win Match +120 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 53 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47

Tuesday's WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Irina Bara vs. Camilla Rosatello Trends and Insights

Bara is coming off a loss to No. 173-ranked Moyuka Uchijima, 2-6, 0-6, in the qualifying round at the US Open.

Rosatello reached the Round of 32 by defeating No. 280-ranked Valeriya Strakhova 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 on Sunday.

Bara has played eight matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 19.4 games per match.

Bara has played three matches on clay over the past year, and 18.3 games per match.

Rosatello is averaging 19.0 games per match through her four matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 42.1% of those games.

In three matches on clay courts in the past year, Rosatello has averaged 19.3 games per match and 8.3 games per set, winning 44.8% of the games.

This is the first time that Bara and Rosatello have matched up in the last five years.

