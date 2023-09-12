Isiah Kiner-Falefa vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- with an on-base percentage of .162 in his past 10 games, 145 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Boston Red Sox, with Nick Pivetta on the mound, on September 12 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Brewers.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is batting .243 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks.
- In 56 of 98 games this season (57.1%) Kiner-Falefa has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (13.3%).
- In 6.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22 games this season (22.4%), Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (9.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this season (30.6%), including multiple runs in five games.
Other Yankees Players vs the Red Sox
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|49
|.228
|AVG
|.256
|.282
|OBP
|.328
|.346
|SLG
|.348
|9
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|23
|21/9
|K/BB
|40/17
|6
|SB
|6
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 192 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Pivetta (9-8 with a 4.54 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 4.54 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 34 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .218 to opposing hitters.
