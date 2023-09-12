In the Round of 32 of the WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 on Tuesday, Jaqueline Adina Cristian (ranked No. 98) faces Lulu Sun (No. 200).

With -300 odds, Cristian is the favorite against Sun (+225) for this match.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Jaqueline Adina Cristian vs. Lulu Sun Match Information

  • Tournament: The WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Tuesday, September 12
  • Venue: Centrul National de Tenis
  • Location: Bucharest, Romania
  • Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Jaqueline Adina Cristian vs. Lulu Sun Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jaqueline Adina Cristian has a 75.0% chance to win.

Jaqueline Adina Cristian Lulu Sun
-300 Odds to Win Match +225
75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 30.8%
55 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Jaqueline Adina Cristian vs. Lulu Sun Trends and Insights

  • In the qualifying round of the US Open on August 22, 2023 (her last match), Cristian lost to Iryna Shymanovich 3-6, 1-6.
  • In her most recent match on September 23, 2022, Sun lost 5-7, 6-7 versus Ekaterina Alexandrova in the quarterfinals of the Hana Bank Korea Open.
  • Cristian has played 20 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 21.7 games per match.
  • In her four matches on clay over the past 12 months, Cristian has played an average of 24.0 games.
  • Sun is averaging 23.0 games per match in her five matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 55.7% of those games.
  • Cristian and Sun have not played each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.