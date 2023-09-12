In the Round of 32 of the WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 on Tuesday, Jaqueline Adina Cristian (ranked No. 98) faces Lulu Sun (No. 200).

With -300 odds, Cristian is the favorite against Sun (+225) for this match.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Jaqueline Adina Cristian vs. Lulu Sun Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023

The WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 12

Tuesday, September 12 Venue: Centrul National de Tenis

Centrul National de Tenis Location: Bucharest, Romania

Bucharest, Romania Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Jaqueline Adina Cristian vs. Lulu Sun Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jaqueline Adina Cristian has a 75.0% chance to win.

Jaqueline Adina Cristian Lulu Sun -300 Odds to Win Match +225 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 30.8% 55 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Jaqueline Adina Cristian vs. Lulu Sun Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round of the US Open on August 22, 2023 (her last match), Cristian lost to Iryna Shymanovich 3-6, 1-6.

In her most recent match on September 23, 2022, Sun lost 5-7, 6-7 versus Ekaterina Alexandrova in the quarterfinals of the Hana Bank Korea Open.

Cristian has played 20 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 21.7 games per match.

In her four matches on clay over the past 12 months, Cristian has played an average of 24.0 games.

Sun is averaging 23.0 games per match in her five matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 55.7% of those games.

Cristian and Sun have not played each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.