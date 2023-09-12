Justin Turner, with a slugging percentage of .359 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees, with Randy Vasquez on the mound, September 12 at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Orioles.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has an OPS of .835, fueled by an OBP of .355 and a team-best slugging percentage of .480 this season.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 15th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Turner has reached base via a hit in 92 games this season (of 130 played), and had multiple hits in 44 of those games.

Looking at the 130 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 22 of them (16.9%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Turner has picked up an RBI in 46.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 50.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.5%.

Other Red Sox Players vs the Yankees

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 64 .310 AVG .257 .364 OBP .345 .506 SLG .451 27 XBH 24 12 HR 11 46 RBI 48 41/18 K/BB 54/29 1 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings