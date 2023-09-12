Justin Turner vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Justin Turner, with a slugging percentage of .359 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees, with Randy Vasquez on the mound, September 12 at 1:35 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Orioles.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has an OPS of .835, fueled by an OBP of .355 and a team-best slugging percentage of .480 this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 15th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
- Turner has reached base via a hit in 92 games this season (of 130 played), and had multiple hits in 44 of those games.
- Looking at the 130 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 22 of them (16.9%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Turner has picked up an RBI in 46.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 50.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.5%.
Other Red Sox Players vs the Yankees
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|64
|.310
|AVG
|.257
|.364
|OBP
|.345
|.506
|SLG
|.451
|27
|XBH
|24
|12
|HR
|11
|46
|RBI
|48
|41/18
|K/BB
|54/29
|1
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (175 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Yankees will send Vasquez (2-2) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.36 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when the righty threw 2 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.36, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .186 against him.
