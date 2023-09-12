Lin Zhu vs. Xiyu Wang: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023
Xiyu Wang (No. 91) will face Lin Zhu (No. 35) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Tuesday, September 12.
In this Round of 32 match versus Wang (+105), Zhu is the favorite with -135 odds.
Lin Zhu vs. Xiyu Wang Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, September 12
- Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- Court Surface: Hard
Lin Zhu vs. Xiyu Wang Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Lin Zhu has a 57.4% chance to win.
|Lin Zhu
|Xiyu Wang
|-135
|Odds to Win Match
|+105
|+700
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1800
|57.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|48.8%
|12.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|5.3%
|51.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|48.3
Tuesday's WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions
Lin Zhu vs. Xiyu Wang Trends and Insights
- Zhu is coming off a defeat to No. 13-ranked Belinda Bencic, 6-7, 6-2, 3-6, in the Round of 32 at the US Open.
- In the US Open (her last tournament), Wang was defeated in the Round of 64 by No. 73-ranked Bernarda Pera, 6-3, 6-7, 2-6.
- Zhu has played 21.2 games per match in her 47 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
- Zhu has played 21.5 games per match in her 38 matches on hard courts over the past year.
- Wang has averaged 23.5 games per match in her 44 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 50.5% of the games.
- Wang has played 26 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 23.7 games per match and 9.8 games per set while winning 50.0% of games.
- In three head-to-head meetings, Zhu has beaten Wang two times. Zhu claimed their last match 6-4, 6-2 on July 25, 2023 in the BNP Paribas Poland Open Round of 32.
- Zhu and Wang have faced off in seven sets against each other, with Zhu capturing four of them.
- Zhu and Wang have squared off in 59 total games, and Zhu has won more often, securing 32 of them.
- Zhu and Wang have matched up three times, averaging 19.7 games and 2.3 sets per match.
