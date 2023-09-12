Xiyu Wang (No. 91) will face Lin Zhu (No. 35) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Tuesday, September 12.

In this Round of 32 match versus Wang (+105), Zhu is the favorite with -135 odds.

Lin Zhu vs. Xiyu Wang Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 12

Tuesday, September 12 Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center

Utsubo Tennis Center Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Lin Zhu vs. Xiyu Wang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lin Zhu has a 57.4% chance to win.

Lin Zhu Xiyu Wang -135 Odds to Win Match +105 +700 Odds to Win Tournament +1800 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.3% 51.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.3

Tuesday's WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Lin Zhu vs. Xiyu Wang Trends and Insights

Zhu is coming off a defeat to No. 13-ranked Belinda Bencic, 6-7, 6-2, 3-6, in the Round of 32 at the US Open.

In the US Open (her last tournament), Wang was defeated in the Round of 64 by No. 73-ranked Bernarda Pera, 6-3, 6-7, 2-6.

Zhu has played 21.2 games per match in her 47 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Zhu has played 21.5 games per match in her 38 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Wang has averaged 23.5 games per match in her 44 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 50.5% of the games.

Wang has played 26 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 23.7 games per match and 9.8 games per set while winning 50.0% of games.

In three head-to-head meetings, Zhu has beaten Wang two times. Zhu claimed their last match 6-4, 6-2 on July 25, 2023 in the BNP Paribas Poland Open Round of 32.

Zhu and Wang have faced off in seven sets against each other, with Zhu capturing four of them.

Zhu and Wang have squared off in 59 total games, and Zhu has won more often, securing 32 of them.

Zhu and Wang have matched up three times, averaging 19.7 games and 2.3 sets per match.

