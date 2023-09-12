Louisa Chirico vs. Danielle Collins: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | San Diego Open
In the San Diego Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 213-ranked Louisa Chirico takes on No. 43 Danielle Collins.
Collins carries -650 odds to win a spot in the Round of 16 versus Chirico (+425).
Louisa Chirico vs. Danielle Collins Match Information
- Tournament: The San Diego Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, September 12
- Venue: Barnes Tennis Center
- Location: San Diego, California
- Court Surface: Hard
Louisa Chirico vs. Danielle Collins Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Danielle Collins has an 86.7% chance to win.
|Louisa Chirico
|Danielle Collins
|+425
|Odds to Win Match
|-650
|+10000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1200
|19.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|86.7%
|1.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|7.7%
|38.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|61.5
Louisa Chirico vs. Danielle Collins Trends and Insights
- In the qualifying round on Sunday, Chirico took down Renata Zarazua 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.
- Collins is coming off a 6-3, 6-7, 1-6 loss to No. 32-ranked Elise Mertens in the Round of 64 at the US Open.
- In her 20 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Chirico has played an average of 22.9 games.
- In her 13 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Chirico has played an average of 24.4 games.
- In the past year, Collins has competed in 39 total matches (across all court types), winning 52.1% of the games. She averages 22.7 games per match and 9.5 games per set.
- Collins has averaged 22.5 games per match and 9.5 games per set in 35 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.9% of those games.
- This is the first time that Chirico and Collins have played in the last five years.
