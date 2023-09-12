In the San Diego Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 213-ranked Louisa Chirico takes on No. 43 Danielle Collins.

Collins carries -650 odds to win a spot in the Round of 16 versus Chirico (+425).

Louisa Chirico vs. Danielle Collins Match Information

Tournament: The San Diego Open

The San Diego Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 12

Tuesday, September 12 Venue: Barnes Tennis Center

Barnes Tennis Center Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Court Surface: Hard

Louisa Chirico vs. Danielle Collins Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Danielle Collins has an 86.7% chance to win.

Louisa Chirico Danielle Collins +425 Odds to Win Match -650 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 19.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 38.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.5

Louisa Chirico vs. Danielle Collins Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Sunday, Chirico took down Renata Zarazua 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Collins is coming off a 6-3, 6-7, 1-6 loss to No. 32-ranked Elise Mertens in the Round of 64 at the US Open.

In her 20 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Chirico has played an average of 22.9 games.

In her 13 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Chirico has played an average of 24.4 games.

In the past year, Collins has competed in 39 total matches (across all court types), winning 52.1% of the games. She averages 22.7 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

Collins has averaged 22.5 games per match and 9.5 games per set in 35 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.9% of those games.

This is the first time that Chirico and Collins have played in the last five years.

