Luis Urias -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, with Randy Vasquez on the mound, on September 12 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Orioles.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez

Randy Vasquez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Urías? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Luis Urías At The Plate

Urias has five doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while batting .183.

In 43.9% of his 41 games this season, Urias has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has homered in 7.3% of his games this year, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Urias has had at least one RBI in 24.4% of his games this year (10 of 41), with two or more RBI three times (7.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 14 times this season (34.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Red Sox Players vs the Yankees

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .179 AVG .111 .343 OBP .250 .250 SLG .222 2 XBH 1 0 HR 1 4 RBI 1 9/3 K/BB 6/4 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings