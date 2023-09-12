Marie Benoit vs. Chloe Paquet: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023
Chloe Paquet (No. 183) will take on Marie Benoit (No. 244) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 on Tuesday, September 12.
Compared to the underdog Benoit (+155), Paquet is the favorite (-200) to make it to the Round of 16.
Marie Benoit vs. Chloe Paquet Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, September 12
- Venue: Centrul National de Tenis
- Location: Bucharest, Romania
- Court Surface: Clay
Marie Benoit vs. Chloe Paquet Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Chloe Paquet has a 66.7% chance to win.
|Marie Benoit
|Chloe Paquet
|+155
|Odds to Win Match
|-200
|39.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|66.7%
|33.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|66.8
Marie Benoit vs. Chloe Paquet Trends and Insights
- Benoit is looking to stay on track after a 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 victory over No. 238-ranked Suzan Lamens in Monday's qualifying round.
- In her last match on August 22, 2023, Paquet came up short 6-3, 4-6, 1-6 against Harriet Dart in the qualifying round of the US Open.
- In her three matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Benoit has played an average of 17.7 games.
- On clay, Benoit has played one match over the past year, totaling 14.0 games per match while winning 14.3% of games.
- Paquet has played 15 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 21.5 games per match and winning 46.9% of those games.
- Paquet has averaged 24.6 games per match and 9.5 games per set through five matches on clay surfaces in the past year.
- This is the first time that Benoit and Paquet have matched up in the last five years.
