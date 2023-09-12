Chloe Paquet (No. 183) will take on Marie Benoit (No. 244) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 on Tuesday, September 12.

Compared to the underdog Benoit (+155), Paquet is the favorite (-200) to make it to the Round of 16.

Marie Benoit vs. Chloe Paquet Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023

The WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 12

Tuesday, September 12 Venue: Centrul National de Tenis

Centrul National de Tenis Location: Bucharest, Romania

Bucharest, Romania Court Surface: Clay

Marie Benoit vs. Chloe Paquet Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Chloe Paquet has a 66.7% chance to win.

Marie Benoit Chloe Paquet +155 Odds to Win Match -200 39.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 66.7% 33.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 66.8

Tuesday's WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Marie Benoit vs. Chloe Paquet Trends and Insights

Benoit is looking to stay on track after a 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 victory over No. 238-ranked Suzan Lamens in Monday's qualifying round.

In her last match on August 22, 2023, Paquet came up short 6-3, 4-6, 1-6 against Harriet Dart in the qualifying round of the US Open.

In her three matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Benoit has played an average of 17.7 games.

On clay, Benoit has played one match over the past year, totaling 14.0 games per match while winning 14.3% of games.

Paquet has played 15 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 21.5 games per match and winning 46.9% of those games.

Paquet has averaged 24.6 games per match and 9.5 games per set through five matches on clay surfaces in the past year.

This is the first time that Benoit and Paquet have matched up in the last five years.

