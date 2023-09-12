In the Round of 16 of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Tuesday, Nadia Podoroska (ranked No. 71) meets Mai Hontama (No. 176).

Podoroska is favored (-145) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Hontama, who is +110.

Nadia Podoroska vs. Mai Hontama Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Tuesday, September 12

Tuesday, September 12 Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center

Utsubo Tennis Center Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Nadia Podoroska vs. Mai Hontama Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Nadia Podoroska has a 59.2% chance to win.

Nadia Podoroska Mai Hontama -145 Odds to Win Match +110 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 53 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47

Today's WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Nadia Podoroska vs. Mai Hontama Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Sunday, Podoroska advanced past No. 137-ranked Yue Yuan, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

Hontama defeated Su Jeong Jang 7-5, 0-6, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Podoroska has played 21.3 games per match in her 29 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Podoroska has played 12 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 21.7 games per match.

Hontama is averaging 22.7 games per match through her 11 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 48.8% of those games.

Hontama has played five matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 19.4 games per match and 9.7 games per set while winning 42.3% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Podoroska and Hontama have not met on the court.

