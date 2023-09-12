Nadia Podoroska vs. Mai Hontama: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023
In the Round of 16 of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Tuesday, Nadia Podoroska (ranked No. 71) meets Mai Hontama (No. 176).
Podoroska is favored (-145) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Hontama, who is +110.
Nadia Podoroska vs. Mai Hontama Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Tuesday, September 12
- Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- Court Surface: Hard
Nadia Podoroska vs. Mai Hontama Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Nadia Podoroska has a 59.2% chance to win.
|Nadia Podoroska
|Mai Hontama
|-145
|Odds to Win Match
|+110
|+1400
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2500
|59.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|47.6%
|6.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|3.8%
|53
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|47
Nadia Podoroska vs. Mai Hontama Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 on Sunday, Podoroska advanced past No. 137-ranked Yue Yuan, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.
- Hontama defeated Su Jeong Jang 7-5, 0-6, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Monday.
- Podoroska has played 21.3 games per match in her 29 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).
- Podoroska has played 12 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 21.7 games per match.
- Hontama is averaging 22.7 games per match through her 11 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 48.8% of those games.
- Hontama has played five matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 19.4 games per match and 9.7 games per set while winning 42.3% of games.
- Dating back to 2015, Podoroska and Hontama have not met on the court.
