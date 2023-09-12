In the WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 451-ranked Patricia Maria Tig meets No. 173 Maria Lourdes Carle.

In this Round of 32 matchup versus Tig (+155), Carle is the favorite with -200 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Patricia Maria Tig vs. Maria Lourdes Carle Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023

The WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 12

Tuesday, September 12 Venue: Centrul National de Tenis

Centrul National de Tenis Location: Bucharest, Romania

Bucharest, Romania Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Patricia Maria Tig vs. Maria Lourdes Carle Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Lourdes Carle has a 66.7% chance to win.

Patricia Maria Tig Maria Lourdes Carle +155 Odds to Win Match -200 39.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 66.7% 36.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Patricia Maria Tig vs. Maria Lourdes Carle Trends and Insights

Tig was defeated 3-6, 1-6 versus Jessica Pegula in the Round of 64 of the US Open (her last match).

In the US Open (her most recent tournament), Carle was taken down in the qualifying round by No. 107-ranked Viktoria Kuzmova, 3-6, 4-6.

Tig has played 18.4 games per match in her seven matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

In her one match on clay over the past 12 months, Tig has played an average of 15.0 games.

Carle is averaging 22.4 games per match in her 13 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 46.0% of those games.

In five matches on clay courts in the past year, Carle has averaged 24.8 games per match and 9.5 games per set, winning 46.8% of the games.

Tig and Carle have not played each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.