The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will play on Tuesday at Fenway Park, at 1:35 PM ET, with Justin Turner and Gleyber Torres among those expected to produce at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 16th in MLB action with 169 total home runs.

Boston's .437 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.

The Red Sox have the third-best batting average in the majors (.264).

Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (718 total, five per game).

The Red Sox are eighth in baseball with a .329 on-base percentage.

The Red Sox strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 11th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the majors.

Boston has the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).

The Red Sox average MLB's 20th-ranked WHIP (1.358).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox are sending Nick Pivetta (9-8) out for his 13th start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-8 with a 4.54 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Pivetta has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Pivetta will try to pick up his 13th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 3.4 innings per appearance.

He has had 13 appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/5/2023 Rays L 8-6 Away Kutter Crawford Zach Eflin 9/6/2023 Rays L 3-1 Away Nick Pivetta Tyler Glasnow 9/8/2023 Orioles L 11-2 Home Tanner Houck Kyle Bradish 9/9/2023 Orioles L 13-12 Home Chris Sale Jack Flaherty 9/10/2023 Orioles W 7-3 Home Brayan Bello Grayson Rodriguez 9/12/2023 Yankees - Home Nick Pivetta Randy Vasquez 9/12/2023 Yankees - Home Kutter Crawford Carlos Rodón 9/13/2023 Yankees - Home Tanner Houck Clarke Schmidt 9/14/2023 Yankees - Home Chris Sale Michael King 9/15/2023 Blue Jays - Away Brayan Bello José Berríos 9/16/2023 Blue Jays - Away Chris Sale Chris Bassitt

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.