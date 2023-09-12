How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 12
The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will play on Tuesday at Fenway Park, at 1:35 PM ET, with Justin Turner and Gleyber Torres among those expected to produce at the plate.
Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 16th in MLB action with 169 total home runs.
- Boston's .437 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the third-best batting average in the majors (.264).
- Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (718 total, five per game).
- The Red Sox are eighth in baseball with a .329 on-base percentage.
- The Red Sox strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 11th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the majors.
- Boston has the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).
- The Red Sox average MLB's 20th-ranked WHIP (1.358).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox are sending Nick Pivetta (9-8) out for his 13th start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-8 with a 4.54 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Pivetta has two quality starts under his belt this season.
- Pivetta will try to pick up his 13th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 3.4 innings per appearance.
- He has had 13 appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/5/2023
|Rays
|L 8-6
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Zach Eflin
|9/6/2023
|Rays
|L 3-1
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Tyler Glasnow
|9/8/2023
|Orioles
|L 11-2
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Kyle Bradish
|9/9/2023
|Orioles
|L 13-12
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Jack Flaherty
|9/10/2023
|Orioles
|W 7-3
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Grayson Rodriguez
|9/12/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Randy Vasquez
|9/12/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Carlos Rodón
|9/13/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Clarke Schmidt
|9/14/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Michael King
|9/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|José Berríos
|9/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Chris Bassitt
