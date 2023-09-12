On Tuesday, Reese McGuire (.387 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Randy Vasquez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Discover More About This Game

Reese McGuire At The Plate

McGuire is hitting .277 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks.

McGuire has gotten at least one hit in 52.5% of his games this year (31 of 59), with at least two hits 11 times (18.6%).

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

McGuire has had at least one RBI in 22.0% of his games this year (13 of 59), with more than one RBI three times (5.1%).

He has scored in 11 games this season (18.6%), including three multi-run games (5.1%).

Other Red Sox Players vs the Yankees

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 29 .325 AVG .224 .349 OBP .294 .446 SLG .316 9 XBH 5 0 HR 1 9 RBI 7 20/2 K/BB 27/8 0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings