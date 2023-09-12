Reese McGuire vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Reese McGuire (.387 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Randy Vasquez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Reese McGuire At The Plate
- McGuire is hitting .277 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks.
- McGuire has gotten at least one hit in 52.5% of his games this year (31 of 59), with at least two hits 11 times (18.6%).
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- McGuire has had at least one RBI in 22.0% of his games this year (13 of 59), with more than one RBI three times (5.1%).
- He has scored in 11 games this season (18.6%), including three multi-run games (5.1%).
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|29
|.325
|AVG
|.224
|.349
|OBP
|.294
|.446
|SLG
|.316
|9
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|7
|20/2
|K/BB
|27/8
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
- The Yankees rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (175 total, 1.2 per game).
- Vasquez (2-2 with a 2.36 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season.
- His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when the righty tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 2.36 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .186 to his opponents.
