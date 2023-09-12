In the Round of 32 of the San Diego Open on Tuesday, Sloane Stephens (ranked No. 36) meets Elise Mertens (No. 29).

In this Round of 32 matchup, Mertens is favored (-135) against Stephens (+105).

Sloane Stephens vs. Elise Mertens Match Information

Tournament: The San Diego Open

The San Diego Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 12

Tuesday, September 12 Venue: Barnes Tennis Center

Barnes Tennis Center Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Court Surface: Hard

Sloane Stephens vs. Elise Mertens Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elise Mertens has a 57.4% chance to win.

Sloane Stephens Elise Mertens +105 Odds to Win Match -135 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 47.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.9

Tuesday's San Diego Open Previews & Predictions

Sloane Stephens vs. Elise Mertens Trends and Insights

Stephens lost 2-6, 7-5, 4-6 versus Beatriz Haddad Maia in the Round of 128 of the US Open (her last match).

In her last match on September 1, 2023, Mertens came up short 6-3, 3-6, 0-6 versus Coco Gauff in the Round of 32 of the US Open.

Stephens has played 43 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 21.1 games per match.

Through 28 matches over the past year on hard courts, Stephens has played 20.5 games per match and won 48.9% of them.

In the past 12 months, Mertens has competed in 47 total matches (across all court types), winning 54.6% of the games. She averages 21.3 games per match and 9.1 games per set.

Mertens has played 35 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 20.7 games per match and 8.7 games per set while winning 54.8% of games.

Stephens and Mertens have not matched up against each other since 2015.

