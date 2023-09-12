Veronika Kudermetova (No. 18) will take on Sofia Kenin (No. 93) in the Round of 32 of the San Diego Open on Tuesday, September 12.

In this Round of 32 matchup versus Kenin (+115), Kudermetova is favored to win with -150 odds.

Sofia Kenin vs. Veronika Kudermetova Match Information

Tournament: The San Diego Open

The San Diego Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 12

Tuesday, September 12 Venue: Barnes Tennis Center

Barnes Tennis Center Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Court Surface: Hard

Sofia Kenin vs. Veronika Kudermetova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Veronika Kudermetova has a 60.0% chance to win.

Sofia Kenin Veronika Kudermetova +115 Odds to Win Match -150 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 47.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.2

Sofia Kenin vs. Veronika Kudermetova Trends and Insights

In her last tournament, the US Open, Kenin was defeated by No. 14-ranked Daria Kasatkina, 6-2, 4-6, 4-6, in the Round of 64.

Kudermetova is coming off a 5-7, 4-6 defeat to No. 73-ranked Bernarda Pera in the Round of 128 at the US Open.

Through 34 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Kenin has played 21.1 games per match and won 51.9% of them.

In her 20 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Kenin has played an average of 21.5 games.

Kudermetova has played 53 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 21.2 games per match and winning 52.3% of those games.

Through 30 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Kudermetova has averaged 20.9 games per match and 9.5 games per set, winning 51.8% of those games.

On February 15, 2023, Kenin and Kudermetova met in the Qatar TotalEnergies Open Round of 16. Kudermetova took home the victory 6-2, 7-5.

In terms of sets, Kudermetova has secured two versus Kenin (100.0%), while Kenin has clinched zero.

Kudermetova has the upper hand in 20 total games against Kenin, winning 13 of them.

In their one match against each other, Kenin and Kudermetova are averaging 20.0 games and 2.0 sets.

