Sofia Kenin vs. Veronika Kudermetova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | San Diego Open
Veronika Kudermetova (No. 18) will take on Sofia Kenin (No. 93) in the Round of 32 of the San Diego Open on Tuesday, September 12.
In this Round of 32 matchup versus Kenin (+115), Kudermetova is favored to win with -150 odds.
Sofia Kenin vs. Veronika Kudermetova Match Information
- Tournament: The San Diego Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, September 12
- Venue: Barnes Tennis Center
- Location: San Diego, California
- Court Surface: Hard
Sofia Kenin vs. Veronika Kudermetova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Veronika Kudermetova has a 60.0% chance to win.
|Sofia Kenin
|Veronika Kudermetova
|+115
|Odds to Win Match
|-150
|+2000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1400
|46.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|60.0%
|4.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|6.7%
|47.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|52.2
Sofia Kenin vs. Veronika Kudermetova Trends and Insights
- In her last tournament, the US Open, Kenin was defeated by No. 14-ranked Daria Kasatkina, 6-2, 4-6, 4-6, in the Round of 64.
- Kudermetova is coming off a 5-7, 4-6 defeat to No. 73-ranked Bernarda Pera in the Round of 128 at the US Open.
- Through 34 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Kenin has played 21.1 games per match and won 51.9% of them.
- In her 20 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Kenin has played an average of 21.5 games.
- Kudermetova has played 53 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 21.2 games per match and winning 52.3% of those games.
- Through 30 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Kudermetova has averaged 20.9 games per match and 9.5 games per set, winning 51.8% of those games.
- On February 15, 2023, Kenin and Kudermetova met in the Qatar TotalEnergies Open Round of 16. Kudermetova took home the victory 6-2, 7-5.
- In terms of sets, Kudermetova has secured two versus Kenin (100.0%), while Kenin has clinched zero.
- Kudermetova has the upper hand in 20 total games against Kenin, winning 13 of them.
- In their one match against each other, Kenin and Kudermetova are averaging 20.0 games and 2.0 sets.
