On Tuesday, Valentini Grammatikopoulou (No. 247 in the world) takes on Anna Bondar (No. 110) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023.

In the Round of 32, Bondar is favored over Grammatikopoulou, with -700 odds compared to the underdog's +450.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Valentini Grammatikopoulou vs. Anna Bondar Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023

The WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 12

Tuesday, September 12 Venue: Centrul National de Tenis

Centrul National de Tenis Location: Bucharest, Romania

Bucharest, Romania Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Valentini Grammatikopoulou vs. Anna Bondar Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anna Bondar has an 87.5% chance to win.

Valentini Grammatikopoulou Anna Bondar +450 Odds to Win Match -700 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 87.5% 36 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Valentini Grammatikopoulou vs. Anna Bondar Trends and Insights

Grammatikopoulou most recently competed on August 23, 2023 in the qualifying round of the US Open, and the match ended in a 3-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 222-ranked Haruka Kaji .

In her most recent match in the qualifying round of the US Open, Bondar was defeated 3-6, 6-7 against Elizabeth Mandlik.

Through 13 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Grammatikopoulou has played 19.8 games per match and won 42.2% of them.

On clay, Grammatikopoulou has played seven matches over the past year, totaling 18.7 games per match while winning 46.6% of games.

In the past year, Bondar has played 31 total matches (across all court types), winning 49.6% of the games. She averages 22.6 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

Bondar has averaged 22.6 games per match and 9.8 games per set through 16 matches on clay courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Grammatikopoulou and Bondar have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.