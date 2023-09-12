Valeria Savinykh vs. Yulia Putintseva: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023
In the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round of 16 on Tuesday, No. 171-ranked Valeria Savinykh faces No. 88 Yulia Putintseva.
Against the underdog Savinykh (+275), Putintseva is favored (-375) to advance to the quarterfinals.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Valeria Savinykh vs. Yulia Putintseva Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Tuesday, September 12
- Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Valeria Savinykh vs. Yulia Putintseva Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Yulia Putintseva has a 78.9% chance to win.
|Valeria Savinykh
|Yulia Putintseva
|+275
|Odds to Win Match
|-375
|+2500
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+900
|26.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|78.9%
|3.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|10.0%
|41.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58.2
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Today's WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions
- Misaki Doi vs Arianne Hartono
- Xiyu Wang vs Lin Zhu
- Alexandra Eala vs Himeno Sakatsume
- Jil Teichmann vs Xinyu Wang
- Nao Hibino vs Rebecca Marino
Valeria Savinykh vs. Yulia Putintseva Trends and Insights
- Savinykh took down Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Monday.
- In the Round of 32 on Monday, Putintseva took down No. 83-ranked Diana Shnaider, winning 6-2, 6-3.
- Savinykh has played eight matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 19.5 games per match.
- Through seven matches over the past year on hard courts, Savinykh has played 20.1 games per match and won 52.5% of them.
- Putintseva has played 41 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 22.5 games per match and winning 50.1% of those games.
- Putintseva has averaged 22.7 games per match and 9.6 games per set in 23 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 50.1% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Savinykh and Putintseva have not competed against each other.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.