In the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round of 16 on Tuesday, No. 171-ranked Valeria Savinykh faces No. 88 Yulia Putintseva.

Against the underdog Savinykh (+275), Putintseva is favored (-375) to advance to the quarterfinals.

Valeria Savinykh vs. Yulia Putintseva Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Tuesday, September 12

Tuesday, September 12 Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center

Utsubo Tennis Center Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Valeria Savinykh vs. Yulia Putintseva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yulia Putintseva has a 78.9% chance to win.

Valeria Savinykh Yulia Putintseva +275 Odds to Win Match -375 +2500 Odds to Win Tournament +900 26.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9% 3.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 10.0% 41.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.2

Today's WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Valeria Savinykh vs. Yulia Putintseva Trends and Insights

Savinykh took down Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Putintseva took down No. 83-ranked Diana Shnaider, winning 6-2, 6-3.

Savinykh has played eight matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 19.5 games per match.

Through seven matches over the past year on hard courts, Savinykh has played 20.1 games per match and won 52.5% of them.

Putintseva has played 41 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 22.5 games per match and winning 50.1% of those games.

Putintseva has averaged 22.7 games per match and 9.6 games per set in 23 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 50.1% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Savinykh and Putintseva have not competed against each other.

