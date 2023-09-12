On Tuesday, Sara Errani (No. 115 in the world) faces Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva (No. 206) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023.

In this Round of 32 matchup versus Jimenez Kasintseva (+155), Errani is favored to win with -200 odds.

Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva vs. Sara Errani Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023

The WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 12

Tuesday, September 12 Venue: Centrul National de Tenis

Centrul National de Tenis Location: Bucharest, Romania

Bucharest, Romania Court Surface: Clay

Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva vs. Sara Errani Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sara Errani has a 66.7% chance to win.

Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva Sara Errani +155 Odds to Win Match -200 39.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 66.7% 45.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.1

Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva vs. Sara Errani Trends and Insights

In her last tournament, the US Open, Jimenez Kasintseva was defeated by No. 243-ranked Na-Lae Han, 3-6, 3-6, in the qualifying round.

In her most recent match in the qualifying round of the US Open, Errani lost 4-6, 0-6 against Erika Andreeva.

In her 14 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Jimenez Kasintseva has played an average of 20.8 games.

Jimenez Kasintseva has played two matches on clay over the past year, and 31.0 games per match.

Errani has played 29 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 19.3 games per match and winning 45.1% of those games.

Errani has averaged 19.2 games per match and 8.2 games per set through 12 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Jimenez Kasintseva and Errani have matched up in the last five years.

