No. 39-ranked Xinyu Wang will face No. 138 Jil Teichmann in the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Tuesday, September 12.

In the Round of 32, Wang is the favorite against Teichmann, with -250 odds compared to the underdog's +190.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Xinyu Wang vs. Jil Teichmann Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 12

Tuesday, September 12 Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center

Utsubo Tennis Center Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Xinyu Wang vs. Jil Teichmann Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Xinyu Wang has a 71.4% chance to win.

Xinyu Wang Jil Teichmann -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +700 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 57 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Xinyu Wang vs. Jil Teichmann Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 of the US Open on September 3, 2023 (her most recent match), Wang was defeated by Karolina Muchova 3-6, 7-5, 1-6.

In her last match on August 22, 2023, Teichmann came up short 3-6, 1-6 against Petra Marcinko in the qualifying round of the US Open.

Wang has played 47 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 22.2 games per match.

Wang has played 23.1 games per match in her 36 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Teichmann is averaging 22.4 games per match through her 38 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 48.2% of those games.

On hard courts, Teichmann has played 23 matches and averaged 21.5 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

Wang and Teichmann have not competed against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.