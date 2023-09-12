Tuesday's game between the Boston Red Sox (73-71) and the New York Yankees (72-72) at Fenway Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Red Sox taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on September 12.

The Red Sox will call on Kutter Crawford (6-7) versus the Yankees and Carlos Rodon (2-5).

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: TBS

Yankees vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the underdog four times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, New York and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

The Yankees have won in 22, or 43.1%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, New York has been victorious seven times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

New York scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (605 total, 4.2 per game).

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.99 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Yankees Schedule