Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees hit the field on Tuesday at Fenway Park against Nick Pivetta, who is starting for the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is set for 1:35 PM ET.

The Yankees are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Red Sox (-125). The over/under for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -125 +105 9 -120 +100 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Yankees have a perfect record of 3-0.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have won in 21, or 42%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

New York has a record of 16-21 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving New York have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 65 of 142 chances this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-36 32-36 29-23 42-49 56-60 15-12

