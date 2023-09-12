Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Red Sox on September 12, 2023
The Boston Red Sox host the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Tuesday at 1:35 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Rafael Devers, Gleyber Torres and others in this matchup.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Yankees
|Red Sox vs Yankees Odds
|Red Sox vs Yankees Prediction
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 142 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 56 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.
- He's slashed .269/.339/.462 so far this year.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 10
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 9
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 7
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has 81 hits with 12 doubles, 31 home runs, 70 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .261/.394/.600 so far this season.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 8
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge or other Yankees players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Nick Pivetta Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Pivetta Stats
- Nick Pivetta (9-8) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 13th start of the season.
- He has two quality starts in 12 chances this season.
- Pivetta has made 12 starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 3.4 frames when he pitches.
- He has 13 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 34 chances this season.
Pivetta Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rays
|Sep. 6
|4.2
|7
|3
|3
|5
|2
|at Royals
|Sep. 2
|3.0
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 25
|2.0
|4
|4
|4
|3
|2
|at Astros
|Aug. 23
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Yankees
|Aug. 20
|5.0
|3
|2
|2
|8
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Nick Pivetta's player props with BetMGM.
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Devers Stats
- Devers has 141 hits with 34 doubles, 29 home runs, 50 walks and 93 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a .270/.342/.501 slash line on the year.
- Devers has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with three doubles, a walk and two RBI.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 10
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 9
|4-for-6
|2
|0
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 5
|2-for-6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Turner Stats
- Justin Turner has 28 doubles, 23 home runs, 47 walks and 94 RBI (142 total hits). He has swiped four bases.
- He has a .285/.355/.480 slash line on the season.
- Turner has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with a double, a home run and five RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 10
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 5
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Rafael Devers, Justin Turner or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.