The Boston Red Sox (73-70) host the New York Yankees (71-72) in AL East play, at 1:35 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Nick Pivetta (9-8) to the mound, while Randy Vasquez (2-2) will get the nod for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Pivetta - BOS (9-8, 4.54 ERA) vs Vasquez - NYY (2-2, 2.36 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Randy Vasquez

Vasquez gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.36 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.36, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents have a .186 batting average against him.

Vasquez will try to secure his third game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 3.7 innings per appearance.

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nick Pivetta

The Red Sox will hand the ball to Pivetta (9-8) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 34 games this season with an ERA of 4.54, a 3.19 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.222.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Pivetta has 12 starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 3.4 innings per outing.

In 34 appearances this season, he has finished 13 without allowing an earned run.

Nick Pivetta vs. Yankees

The Yankees have scored 602 runs this season, which ranks 24th in MLB. They are batting .225 for the campaign with 203 home runs, fifth in the league.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Yankees in four games, and they have gone 3-for-32 with a double, two home runs and two RBI over 9 2/3 innings.

